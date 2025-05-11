5 Bangladeshi women arrested N 24-Parganas

Five Bangladeshi women and their three Indian agents were arrested by police from Bagda area in North 24-Parganas on Saturday.

The accused women were accompanied by six children when police nabbed the former.

According to police, the Bangladeshi women along with the children and three agents were found hanging around Purdaha and Chyanga Battala areas under the Bagda police station suspiciously this morning.

Police detained them at the police station and interrogated them seeking to know their identities in detail.

The accused had illegally sneaked into West Bengal and fled to Gujarat for some work.

Today, with the help of the three Indian agents they were trying to go back to their country, Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshis and the agents were produced before the court by police.

The accused couldn’t show any valid documents related to their identities, passports and visas during interrogations.

On Friday, 15 Bangladeshis were arrested by police from Dhantala in Nadia district in a separate incident when they were trying to return to Bangladesh from India. One Indian agent was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, a Bangladesh national, who infiltrated Bengal last December, was intercepted by the police in East Burdwan this morning.

The Panagarh Air Force Station officials here warned people to be cautious about the movement of infiltrators last night, incidentally. Sheikh Asman Hossen – a young resident of a locality named Paribagh under Shahbagh Police Station near Dhaka Metro city was intercepted from Taranagar village in Galsi PS area in East Burdwan. He’s been grilled by the police under Section 14 of the Foreigner’s Act, 1946. The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Burdwan sent him to police custody for further interrogation. The youth failed to convince the Court for his lawful presence in Bengal.

The youth, before intruding to Bengal, was camping briefly at Boyra-Garadia locality in Manikganj district of Bangladesh, the police authorities claimed here.