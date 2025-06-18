4L students to avail central admission portal Wednesday

Bratya Basu, state education minister, today inaugurated the centralised admission portal at a function at Bikash Bhawan.

More than 4 lakh students will get admission in the undergraduate level in 460 state-run and state-aided colleges affiliated to 17 government universities across the state using the portal. The students can apply from 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Presidency and Jadavpur Universities, autonomous colleges, minority institutions, colleges offering law, fine arts, medicine, engineering, pharmacy and private colleges have been kept outside the purview of the centralised admission portal.

Mr Basu said each candidate can apply at 10 colleges. They will have to register themselves and will be given a password and unique identification number. They will not be charged anything for the registration. The portal is user-friendly, simple and transparent, Mr Basu said.

He said the centralised admission portal has been inaugurated within the stipulated time that has been fixed by the UGC.

He brushed aside the question that because of the delay in the inauguration of the portal many students have taken admission in other states. “I do not think so. Some students are taking admission in undergraduate colleges in other states for the past five decades. Last year, the portal was inaugurated on 19 June,” he said.

The admission through centralised portal has put an end to the alleged corruption that was involved with the admission process. During the Left Front regime, the SFI used to control the admission process and there was chaos over the admission.

The new system has made the admission process transparent as the students do not have to go physically from one college to another to get information about the subjects that were being offered as well as the cut-off marks. They get everything on the college website, which makes selection of subjects and the colleges easier for them.