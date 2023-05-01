41 years on, justice awaits Ananda Margis

Ananda Marga Pracharaka Samgha (AMPS) has demanded stern action against those involved in the killing of its 17 monks and nuns, 41 years ago. On 30 April, 1982, 17 monks and nuns belonging to AMPS were burnt to death by CPM goons in broad daylight on Bijon Setu.

FIR was lodged against Somnath Chatterjee, Sachin Sen, Kanti Gangopdhyay among others. The Left Front government did not do anything and no one was arrested. On 30 April, 1982 some monks and nuns who had come to the city to attend a conference at AMPS headquarters at Tiljala, were accosted on Bijon Setu by the CPM goons.

They were dragged out of their vehicles, doused in kerosene and set on fire. The CPM alleged that the monks and nuns were involved in child lifting. Interestingly, no FIR was launched by the local people in Jadavpur police station or in Kolkata.

Roads leading to Bijon Setu were blocked, stopping the entry of the fire brigade. To mark the 41th anniversary of the heinous crime, the monks and nuns observed Dadhichi Divas and took out a silent procession from Deshapriya Park and culminating at Bijon Setu.

On this occasion, Acharya Mantrasiddhananda Avadhuta, Acharya Prasunnananda Avadhuta, Avadhutika Anvesha Acharya, Biswajit Bhowmik and Biswajit Ghosh spoke on this greatest crime in the history of post-Independence Kolkata. Acharya Mantrasiddhananda Avadhuta explained the history of this barbaric incident and how the CPM thwarted all attempts of justice.

When Trinamul Congress government came to power in 2011, Justice Amitabh Lala Commission was formed to investigate this atrocity. He noted that the Commission filed its report in 2019 but still today, the report has not been released by the West Bengal government.

He appealed to the state government to release this report at the earliest and take action against those involved.