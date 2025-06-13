40 held in Maheshtala incident, cops recover 10kg bomb-making material

The police arrested Nabin Chandra Roy, an active BJP- RSS worker along with four others, who were carrying bomb making ingredients last night.

The police said they had intercepted three motorcycles and caught the youths travelling on them. The youths were carrying bags. The police seized them and found huge quantities of bomb making materials like potassium and others. The youths were arrested. On the basis of information Roy was arrested.

Meanwhile more than 40 people have been arrested in connection with the trouble at Maheshtala yesterday.

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamul Congress spokesperson said unable to face Trinamul politically, BJP and RSS are playing dirty communal politics and letting loose one community against the other. He urged people to maintain cool and not to fall into their trap.

TMC leader Arup Chakraborty said the Leader of Opposition should explain why bomb-making materials were found in the possession of his party workers. He alleged that BJP was trying to disturb peace throughout Bengal and said none involved in the trouble will be spared.

A strong police picket has been posted at the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour Police in its social media post wrote: A case happened in the Budge Budge PS. At around 8.45 p.m. yesterday, the police, after getting internal information, recovered huge amounts of explosive powders. Three bikes, which were being used to carry it, have been seized. Huge amounts of sodium powder, over 10 KGs of aluminium powder, phosphorus dust, red Sulphur, and iron dust have been recovered. These materials are used for making bombs. We are assessing how many bombs could be made using these materials.

“We were able to arrest 5 people, out of which Nabin Chandra Roy has admitted, during interrogation, that he is an active RSS and BJP worker. On the day of Ram Navami, he was seen at the Bata More, where a verbal altercation occurred over the rally route and barricades. We have video footages where he could be seen throwing police barricades.”

On the clashes which took place on Wednesday, The local police wrote in the social media post: “A clash between two groups occurred yesterday afternoon in Rabindra Nagar PS area and adjacent areas of Nadial PS over the location of a shop, resulting in brickbatting at police and isolated vandalism in the vicinity. Police resorted to necessary use of force and dispersed the crowd. A total of 40 persons have been arrested so far in 7 cases registered over the incident. None of those who have indulged in violence will be spared.

The situation is now peaceful and under control. Prohibitory orders under 163 BNSS have been imposed in Rabindra Nagar PS area in the interest of peace. Representatives of all political parties or groups are advised not to visit the area till 163 BNSS is in place.

We urge all to keep calm and not indulge in rumour-mongering on social media. Those trying to trigger unrest will be sternly dealt with as per law.

The Trinamul Congress has also written in its X-handle: “@BJP4India’s hatred knows no bounds, not even when it comes to mocking the sacred symbols of an entire community.

First, LoP @SuvenduWB branded a turban-wearing police officer a “Khalistani.” Now, their State President @DrSukantaBJP hurled a slipper at an on-duty officer’s turban.

“This is an insult to every Sikh, every uniformed officer, every Indian who believes in dignity and decency. Drunk on power, blinded by arrogance, and fuelled by hate. Intolerant. Uncultured. And unfit to be public representatives. That’s BJP for you.

Human values mean nothing to them, only VIOLENCE, VITRIOL, and VENOM.”