4 B’deshi nationals arrested for illegal entry into India

In a two-day crackdown on illegal immigration, the Ranaghat police district has arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from two separate locations in Nadia district who had entered India without valid documents. Police said the accused were aided by Indian touts and were planning to return to Bangladesh through unauthorised routes.

On Tuesday evening, acting on source information, a team from Dhantala police station apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals from Menasehati area under Duttapulia gram panchayat.

Those arrested include Riyaz Shaikh (39) and his 8.5-year-old son Tamim Shaikh, both hailing from Kunjpur village under Kaliya police station in Bangladesh’s Narail district, along with Imamul Mulla (25), a resident of Babupur village, also under Kaliya PS in Narail.

According to police, the trio had illegally entered India nearly six years ago with the help of Indian touts and had been residing in Ahmedabad. They arrived in the Dhantala area recently, allegedly to cross into Bangladesh through informal means.

“A specific case has been registered at Dhantala police station. All three have been arrested and are being produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate court. Raids are ongoing to trace their associates,” said a senior police official.

In a separate operation on Wednesday, the police arrested another Bangladeshi national from Radhanagar Khalpara in Kamgachhi area.

The arrested has been identified as Subrata Mondal (40), son of Sunil Mondal, from Jangal village, PS Balai Kandi, Rajbari district, Bangladesh.

Police said a case has been initiated at Taherpur police station, and the accused is also being produced before the court.

Authorities have intensified surveillance in border areas amid concerns over cross-border movement and trafficking. Further investigations are underway to trace the network of touts involved in facilitating these illegal entries, a senior police officer said.