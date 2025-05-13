4 Bangladeshis, Indian tout held from Hanskhali

In a major crackdown against illegal infiltration, police from Hanskhali police station, under Ranaghat police district in Nadia apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout early this morning from Panditpur Bazar under Ramnagar-II gram panchayat.

According to police sources, the operation was conducted based on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of the infiltrators who were allegedly attempting to return to Bangladesh after staying illegally in India for about a year. The group had reportedly entered the country through the Indo-Bangladesh border in North 24-Parganas and had lived in cities like Chennai and Bengaluru before reaching Hanshkhali.

The arrested Indian tout has been identified as Subhankar Dalapati, son of Ranjit Dalapati, a resident of Jayantipur under Petrapole police station, North 24-Parganas district. He is believed to have facilitated the illegal movement of the foreign nationals across the border.

The four Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as: Md Shakil Sheikh (34), son of Md Murad Sheikh from Kartickkul village, Khulna district, Bangladesh; Tuli Begum (28), wife of Md Shakil Sheikh, from the same address, along with her infant child; Sheuli Begum (30), wife of Md Hamid Sardar of Goaberia, Barisal district; Suman Mia, son of Ramjan Mia from Uttar Dharmapur, Feni district.

During interrogation, the Bangladeshi nationals reportedly confessed to having crossed the border illegally a year ago and residing in different parts of South India. They had returned to Hanskhali with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh with the help of Subhankar Dalapati.

A case has been registered at Hanskhali police station under relevant sections of the law, and all accused have been arrested. While the Bangladeshi nationals are being produced before the court today, the Indian tout is likely to be taken into police remand for further investigation into the human trafficking network.