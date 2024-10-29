387 babies rescued before cyclone struck West Midnapore

As cyclone Dana brought torrents of rain and flooding to West Midnapore, the district administration emerged as a beacon of hope for hundreds of pregnant women caught in the storm’s path. Demonstrating an impressive level of preparedness and empathy, local officials undertook a massive evacuation operation, relocating 493 pregnant women to safe shelters and hospitals.

Thanks to their swift action, 387 babies were born safely amidst the tempest’s aftermath, a testament to the district’s dedication to protecting its most vulnerable residents.

The proactive steps of the district administration, led by district magistrate Khurshid Ali Qadri, reflect lessons learned from past flooding. The district’s experience in handling previous crises, like the Ghatal floods where hundreds of pregnant women needed emergency assistance, provided a strong foundation for the recent operation. This time, authorities didn’t wait for the cyclone to strike but acted well in advance, evacuating at-risk individuals from 21 blocks and five municipalities across West Midnapore.

Advertisement

Debra block alone saw 71 women evacuated to hospitals, making it one of the hardest-hit areas. Other areas, including Dantan-1, Kharagpur-1, and Chandrakona-2, followed close behind, with many women needing urgent care. Ghatal and Belda super-specialty hospitals worked tirelessly during this period; Ghatal recorded 22 births, while the Belda facility supported 34 women in labour, leading to 24 successful deliveries.

DM Qadri noted the proactive efforts this year, recalling a similar crisis during previous floods in Ghatal, when 360 pregnant women were rescued and 245 went into labour. “This time, we acted quickly to evacuate 493 women across 21 blocks and five municipalities in West Midnapore,” Qadri said, stressing the importance of anticipating the impact of severe weather on healthcare access.