37 days after lynching, victim’s family yet to get autopsy report

The family of a lynched youth has not received the victim’s post-mortem report, even though 37 days have passed. Additionally, some Civic Police Volunteers have allegedly been intimidating the family members, prompting the MLA from the ISF to visit the victim’s house in Bankura this morning.

Naushad Siddiqui, the MLA, also accused the police of negligence and indifference, claiming that they helped all five accused get released from jail custody in 23 days and that the victim’s family has not been provided the post-mortem report by the district police. He said this “would compel us to intervene and seek an explanation from the district police.” Nasrul Midya, a middleaged motor garage mechanic from Jolhori village within the Bankura PS limits, was beaten to death in neighboring Bolara village after his speeding motorcycle hit a local fuchka vendor, Sanik Gorai, killing him, on the evening of 14 September.

The agitated crowd claimed that Nasrul was driving his motorbike recklessly while intoxicated. An angry mob then thrashed him to death on the spot, leading to a tense brawl between the neighboring localities. The police soon intervened and set up a temporary camp for seven days. Thirteen days after the incident, the police arrested five youths for their “direct” involvement in the lynching, but they were released on bail after 23 days. Naushad Siddiqui arrived in Jolhori today and after meeting the bereaved family, alleged that “the police have assigned some Civic Police Volunteers to intimidate the family.

Arup Chakraborty, MP, Bankura, said: “It’s genuinely a right of the victim’s family to get the post-mortem report.” However, he added, “It’s confusing what prompted Naushad Siddiqui to make this a political issue after over a month of the incident.”