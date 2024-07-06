3 of a family charred in Birbhum

Two members of a family have been charred to death while the third member is battling for life at the hospital at Natungeet Village, under Bolpur police station of Birbhum district at wee hours today.

The police are baffled as to who could pour kerosene oil from the open windows of the ground floor that charred the victims in their sleep.

The elder son of the victim raised the alarm. He was sleeping in a separate room and neighbours rushed in but it was too late.

The incident is reminiscent of the dreaded Bagtui massacre, a few years ago in Birbhum district.

Rupa Biwi (30) and Ayan Sheikh (4) were charred to death while 40-year-old Sheikh Tuta is battling for his life with 90 per cent burn injuries at Burdwan Medical College Hospital.

Prima facie police suspect that the victims were killed due to a business rivalry. Sheikh Tuta has a business of JCB machines and tractors.

Bolpur Police rushed to the village after getting the information and collected forensic samples from the site.

Birbhum Police super said that an unnatural death case has been registered by Bolpur Police and investigations have started and police are probing all angles.