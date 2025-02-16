24 senior citizens get clear vision after surgery

After being referred from model Sebaashray camp at Falta, 24 senior citizens successfully underwent cataract surgeries at Vivekananda Mission Asram Netra Niramay Niketan, reclaiming their clarity of vision.

One of the elderly patients said, “We received excellent service. The doctors performed the procedures smoothly, ensuring good care and support in every aspect.”

Advertisement

Abhishek Banerjee also ensured free tumour surgery of a patient through Sebaashray.

Advertisement

Sk Hasibul underwent a critical surgery at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on 10 February. The Diamond Harbour MP has taken complete responsibility for Hasibul’s treatment.

Hasibul, 21, a resident of Metiabruz, has been fighting a tough battle for weeks due to immense pain in his spinal cord. It paralysed his left leg, making him dependent on a wheelchair. But after attending the camp, Hasibul was admitted to Apollo hospital and after necessary tests he was diagnosed with a tumour in the spinal cord which required an urgent surgery.

This is the first time Abhishek Banerjee has undertaken life-saving interventions through Sebaashray to bring happiness and light in people’s lives.