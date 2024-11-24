22 held for vandalism at Behala Hospital

Police have arrested 22 people in Behala for vandalism at a government hospital and assaulting hospital staff. According to the police, the Behala Vidyasagar Hospital turned into a battlefield following a patient’s death.

Relatives of the patient have been accused of vandalising the emergency department and the main gate. One nursing staff member was allegedly taken to the bathroom and assaulted. Upon receiving the news, a large police force from Parnashree police station arrived to bring the situation under control. Around 22 individuals were arrested on charges of assault and vandalism. Hospital sources reported that on Friday night around 8 pm, a 30-year-old man, Sheikh Mehmud Alam from Thakurpukur, was brought to the hospital with a heart condition. Treatment began immediately. After his second heart attack upon arrival, CPR was administered at 8.40 pm, but he passed away at 8.50 pm. Following his death, relatives of the deceased began gathering at the hospital, accusing the medical staff of negligence and demanding the patient’s medical records. The hospital stated that without court approval, it was not possible to release medical documents.

Around 10.00 pm, about 150 people reportedly entered the emergency department and caused widespread destruction. The outside gate was also vandalised, and nursing staff were assaulted. Three nursing staff members were injured, and in the chaos, some patients fled from their beds, while two others were immediately transferred to other hospitals. During this turmoil, it was alleged that an 85-year-old woman, Shanti Sinha, died at the hospital. An on-duty doctor at the hospital stated, “The patient was brought in a critical condition and we had very little time. We did everything we could, but they refused to listen.”

Advertisement

The hospital superintendent confirmed that the attackers had destroyed a significant amount of medicines and injections. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.