2026 Polls: CPI-M seeks to forge anti-TMC, anti-BJP alliance

In a bid to strengthen its political footing ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the CPI-M has begun reaching out to like-minded political parties and civil society organisations opposed to both the Trinamul Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party aims to build a united front against what it calls “anti-people” policies of both ruling formations.

Speaking to reporters in Siliguri on Tuesday, CPI-M state secretary Md Salim said: “Both the TMC and the BJP are identical in character. They exploit religion and religious sentiment to consolidate vote banks, while ignoring the basic needs of the people. To counter this, we are working to bring together parties and organisations that oppose both the TMC and the BJP.”

Advertisement

Md Salim claimed that growing public disillusionment with the ruling party—especially in the wake of multiple corruption allegations—has led to renewed support for the Left in several districts. Citing recent controversies, he said, “The same corrupt culture of the TMC has been exposed in the Kasba Law College incident, just like in the earlier RG Kar case. Party leaders dominate the functioning of educational institutions, turning them into political hubs. This trend is pervasive across the state.”

Advertisement

The CPI-M has also planned a protest on 4 July against the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, alleging administrative failure. The agitation will be spearheaded by the party’s Darjeeling district unit and will involve public participation, Salim said.

As part of its organisational strengthening efforts, the CPI-M on Tuesday formed a new nine-member secretariat body for Darjeeling district, including one woman member, in the presence of Md Salim. A similar reorganisation was carried out in Jalpaiguri on Monday.