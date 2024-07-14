Logo

# Bengal

2 women drown while making reels in Damodar

Two women drowned while making reels on a riverbank in Andal of West Burdwan district today. One of them was rescued in an unconscious state, another one is still missing.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | July 14, 2024 9:05 am

Representational Image (Photo: iStock)

The two women went to Baska Filter House, besides the Damodar to make reels. The water level was high and while making reels both of them were swept away downstream.

They have been identified as Jyoti Prasad (25), a resident of Andal Number Twelve Railway Colony and Beauty Paswan (20) of Ranchi.

An eyewitness, Mintu Goswami informed that three young women were making reels on the banks of Damodar, when suddenly one of them, Priyanka Paswan slipped and fell into the river.

The other two women jumped to save her, but though Priyanka somehow managed to come out of the water, the other two failed and drowned.

Few hours later, Andal police along with locals rescued Beauty Paswan in an unconscious state. She has been sent to a local hospital for treatment. While the search for the second missing woman is still on.

