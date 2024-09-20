2 cops hurt, police detain 9 over playing loud music

Two cops were injured when police visited a stop over a dispute between locals and a NVF jawans in Angadpur under Coke Oven police station.

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate sources said that a dispute was between locals and NVF jawans over playing music through loudspeakers during Vishwakarma Puja. The NVF had arranged Vishwakarma Puja in the battalion in the Angadpur area.

Subir Roy, assistant commissioner of police of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate said that in the clash two cops have suffered injuries and nine persons have been detained so far, including NVF jawans.

Advertisement

The NVF jawans reportedly beat up the police, injuring two cops.

The police have seized the loudspeakers and detained a few persons from the site. NVF jawans alleged that locals were in an intoxicated state.