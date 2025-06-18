2 B’deshi nationals, 2 agents nabbed in Nadia

In a significant crackdown on illegal cross-border infiltration, Krishnaganj police on Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals and two local agents from a residence in the Nalupur border area. The four were later produced before the District Judge’s court in Krishnagar.

Police officials said the arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Hriday Barui and Nithor Biswas, hailing from Barisal and Gopalganj districts in Bangladesh, respectively. Acting on a tip-off, officers from Krishnaganj police station raided the residence of one Bishwajit Mallick in Nalupur’s Puratan Para, where the two foreigners had allegedly been hiding for the past two days with assistance from local agents.

The two alleged facilitators, who arranged for their stay and safe passage, were also taken into custody during the raid. Police are yet to disclose their names officially.

The arrest has once again raised concerns over the porous nature of the Indo-Bangladesh border in this part of the state and the active network of agents operating in the region. While the local residents remained largely quiet, the development has stirred unease in the border areas, which have in the past witnessed similar infiltration-related incidents.

Investigations are underway to determine the purpose of the two Bangladeshi nationals’ entry into India and whether they are linked to any larger cross-border racket.