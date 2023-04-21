Bengal women audition for Miss Bonitaa 2023

Kolkata witnessed a dose of glitter and charm as aspiring models took to the ramp at Park Prime on Wednesday evening, contesting for the selection in the grand finale of Miss Bonita 2023. With twirls in bateau and sweetheart neckline ensembles, offshoulder and A-line dresses, skinny jeans, ripped trousers and whirls in ball gowns, about 64 young women showcased their talents, intelligence and grace in front of the jury.

Miss Bonitaa 2023 was organised by Texvoindia and Gold and Diamond Bazar, in association with The Statesman and powered by Redcell, in search of true talent. The biggest talent hunt in Eastern India, participants took part from all over West Bengal. Young women compete in the Miss Bonitaa beauty pageant, which helps shape their identity.

They boost each woman’s self-esteem, aid in the development of good communication skills, proper etiquette, and manners, and assist them acquire fashion flair and elegance in the process. Moreover, the pageant also provides a platform for young women to showcase their talents and abilities, and opens up opportunities for personal growth and networking. It encourages them to become confident and empowered individuals who can make a positive impact in their communities.

The event was organised to select contestants for the grand finale of Miss Bonitaa beauty pageant, where the contestants were judged on various parameters such as confidence, poise, communication skills, extracurricular activities such as dance, vocal music and acting, and overall personality.

The jury composed of members like actor Joy Banerjee, chief mentor of IFM Academy, Siliguri, Kuntanil Das, nutritionist/dietician Dr Shreyoshi Bhowmick, live coach Debojit Sarkar, groomer fitness coach Dr Bidya Roy, ramp walk mentor Sanju Bijay, social worker Subhas Chandra Bose and Prabir Gupta. Make-up artist Rita Maity glamourised the contestants.

The grand finale will be on Sunday at The Park, Kolkata. The finalists include, Riya Ghose, Arshia Dutta, Ashmita Maity, Rupsa Mondal, Mouli Das Adhikari, Moumita Biwsas, Sumana Kandar, Niladree Mallick, Satata Paul, Shrestha Chakraborty, Baishali Chakraborty, Payel Sarkar, Satata Pal, Piyali Palma, Rina Singh, Sreya Masander and Sana Chakraborty.

These 17 finalists shall be getting grooming classes, makeover sessions and exclusive photo shoots. The winner shall be awarded with a one-year-contract to sign up as the lead actress on OTT platforms and calendar shoots.