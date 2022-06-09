West Bengal School Teachers Recruitment scam (SLST) case has taken an important turn after the CBI interrogations of ex Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikary.

CPIM leader and an eminent lawyer advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, has mentioned the name of a local TMC leader from Bagda, North 24 Pargana, who is suspected to be an important person in the scam.

Retired CBI officer, Upen Biswas, who once drew the nation’s attention for unearthing the fodder scam in Bihar, has thrown light on the SLST scam in a viral video. Although he has not revealed any name yet, but referred to someone as ‘Ranjan’.

According to him, ‘Ranjan’ used to collect money from the candidates with the assurance of providing teaching jobs at different government aided schools in West Bengal. Without naming any one. Biswas claims that Ranjan used to collect money and hand it over to the powerful TMC leaders in Kolkata.

He has asked for a proper investigation in the scam. He concludes the video saying, “The Godfathers must be arrested. Tab to hoga asli kahani.”Accoding to the sources, Ranjan’s actual name is ‘Chandan Mondal’.

Justice Sri Abhijit Ganguli has ordered that CBI should interrogate Ranjan and take him under custody if needed.