Demanding punishment for the Assistant Professor of Geography at the Raiganj University, who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl student, members of the Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) staged a demonstration at the gate of the University in North Dinajpur district yesterday afternoon.

The protesters demanded that the university authorities punish the teacher after thorough investigations. They also threatened to launch a stern movement of the teacher was spared.

It is alleged that the said teacher forced a girl student to have physical relations with him in return for good marks.

Sources said that the student recently wrote to university officials, some political leaders and media persons about the ordeal she had gone through. The issue went viral on social media too.

Sources said that the university officials have handed over the letters and some other documents to the Raiganj Cyber Police Station in an effort to check if they were genuine.

“A girl student recently alleged that this professor of Raiganj University, with promises to provide good marks, forced her into having physical relations with him. The girl sent substantial documents to the university authorities,” the President of the North Dinajpur TMCP committee, Anup Kar, said.

“We demand the university authorities take stern action against the teacher after proper investigations. If not, we will have to launch a movement against both the teacher and the university authorities,” he added.

The Registrar of the Raiganj University, Dr Durlav Sarkar, said, “We informed the Raiganj Cyber Crime police station after we received this complaint and have urged them to verify the documents. If the teacher is proven guilty, action will surely be taken against him.”