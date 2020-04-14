Fifteen people were detected Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases to 110. The Covid death toll remained seven as there were no further deaths due to Coronavirus today.

As per the health bulletin issued by the state health department, 39,178 people were under home observation and 17,294 people have completed surveillance. A total of 2,270 people were admitted under hospital isolation with 1,848 people discharged from hospital isolation and 422 being presently admitted in hospital.

A total of 11,039 people have been kept in 582 institutional quarantine centres and 7,081 people have been released from these centres. A total of 2,793 samples have been tested for Covid-19. There are seven testing labs.