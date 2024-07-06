15-day theatre workshop

Power and youth services minister Aroop Biswas will inaugurate a 15-day residential workshop to identify budding jatra (open theatre) artists on 7 July, the day of Rath Yatra.

The programme will be held at the Paschimbanga Jatra Academy in Bagbazar.

A brochure titled Jatra Darpan, which contains details of new palas (shows), contact number and details of jatra actors and groups will be released on that day. The brochure has been prepared by Paschimbanga Jatra Academy in collaboration with Paschim Banga Jatra Sammelan.

The booking of new Jatra palas (plays) start from the day of Rath Yatra. Jatra is very popular in rural Bengal and shows are held during various festivals. There are plays based on mythology and social issues.

Paschimbanga Jatra Academy is going to hold a 15-day long residential workshop at the Phani Bhusan Bidyabinod Jatra Mancha from 15 July. The main purpose of the residential workshop is to identify budding talents for the jatra industry.

The jatra artists and technicians are honoured by the state government every year.