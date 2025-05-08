14 candidates from Hooghly in HS merit list

Fourteen candidates from Hooghly district have secured ranks between 3 and 10th in the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Examination state merit list.

These students, from various schools across the district, have made their institutions proud with their outstanding achievements.

Rajarshi Adhikary of Arambagh High School secured 495 out of 500 marks, placing him 3rd in the state. “I didn’t follow a fixed study schedule but studied with full concentration. This allowed me to complete a lot in less time, leaving room for leisure activities like playing the tabla, reading books, and staying updated with the news,” he said. Rajarshi credited his parents, both teachers, along with his seven private tutors and school teachers for their guidance. He aspires to become a doctor and believes focused study is more important than long hours.

Prantik Ganguly, also from Arambagh High School secured 493 marks ranking 5th. A fan of mathematics, Prantik also aims to become a doctor. He said, “With guidance from my school and private teachers, and the dedicated support of my parents, I found nine hours of daily study sufficient. I also enjoy playing chess and reading books. Concentration and mental focus are keys to success.”

Rounak Garain of Chandannagar Sri Aurobindo Vidyanandir scored 492 and secured 6th position. “My Madhyamik results weren’t up to my expectations, so I was determined to excel this time. With nine hours of focused study and the help of my parents and teachers, I managed to succeed,” he said. Rounak enjoys reading storybooks and aims to become an electrical engineer.

Chayan Das Kabiraj from Muktarpur High School also ranked 6th with 492 marks.

Ankan Nandi, a student of Goghat High School, secured 491 marks and stood 7th in the state. Previously, he ranked 10th in the Madhyamik exams as a student of Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission. “Love for studies, dedication, hard work, and avoiding distractions are the secrets to success,” said Ankan, who aspires to be a scientist. He thanked his parents, school teachers, and private tutors, and enjoys cricket and drawing in his free time.

Tanmay Halder of Chatra Nandalal Institution also scored 491 and ranked 7th. He praised his headmaster and teachers for their support and plans to become a chartered accountant.

Rajdip Sasmal, a student of Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission Multipurpose School, secured 490 marks and ranked 8th. Remarkably, this was the school’s first batch for the Higher Secondary examination. “It makes me very happy to bring this honour to my school,” said Rajdip, who aims to be an engineer.

Also ranked 8th were Abhradeep Bera from Mahesh Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Vidyalaya and Sreshtha Mukherjee from Sree Ramakrishna Shishu Tirtha High School, Dankuni, both scoring 490 marks.

Jishnu Ghosh, another student from Mahesh Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Vidyalaya, secured 489 marks to rank 9th. A previous Madhyamik rank-holder, Jishnu expressed deep gratitude to “maharaj” and his school staff for their unwavering support.

Saptarshi Panja of Anur High School also scored 489 and ranked 9th.

Finally, Sarbojit Saha from Arambagh High School rounded out the top ranks with 488 marks, securing 10th place in the state merit list.