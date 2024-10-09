100 ADDITIONAL Metro staff to control crowd

Considering the huge rush of passengers, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to take host of initiatives to manage the mammoth crowd of commuters.

According to the city Metro office, higher rank officials of Metro railway would be present at different Metro stations to monitor and manage the rush while more than 100 additional staff would be deployed at various Metro stations of Blue Line and Green Line during these days to manage the rush of pandal hoppers.

Apart from this, additional booking counters would be opened at stations if situation demands. Additional tokens and smart cards will also be provided at the booking counters to meet any emergency. Rolling stock trouble shooting staff would be ready at strategic stations to attend any snag in rakes as well as escalators and lifts. “May I help you” booths will be opened at all important stations for the assistance of pandal-hoppers. Special first-aid posts would also be available on Dum Dum, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kalighat and Howrah Metro stations. Officers and staff are deployed for monitoring the situation on a real-time basis from the central control of Metro Rail Bhavan during puja days and take necessary action to ensure safety and security of passengers and smooth operations.

Considering crowd, special security measures are to be taken to avert any untoward incident in Metro premises from today to 13 October while additional RPF and other staff would be deployed at Dakshineswar, Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Kavi Nazrul, Kavi Subhash, Sealdah ,Bengal Chemical, Esplanade (New), Howrah and Howrah Maidan stations.

As informed by the city Metro office, quick response teams (QRT) and disaster management teams are also to be deployed at different stations and trains to tackle any emergency situations. Women RPF Teams would be deployed in trains and stations to ensure safety and security of ladies and children. Along with adequate numbers of RPF and staff would be made to man platforms for crowd control with a clear instruction that no passenger crosses the yellow line mark, tunnel/viaduct mouth. Patrolling at vital installations like mid-point shafts, cooling tower, pump house, electric sub-station and so on would be done. In addition, security arrangements at Noapara, Tollygunge, Kavi Subhash and Central Park Carsheds would also be strengthened during Puja days. Among other initiatives, time to time photography and videography of different Metro stations would be done during Durga Puja to monitor the situation and keep record.