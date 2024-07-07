10-day police custody for TMC leader

Goutam Goswami, a leader of Trinamul Congress, was presented before the Jalpaiguri District Court today after being arrested by the Siliguri Metropolitan Police in Delhi yesterday for his involvement in a land scam.

The court has granted the police 10 days of custody to further investigate and question Goswami. He was taken into custody for the purpose of extended interrogation, according to the police.

At the behest of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Debasish Pramanik was initially apprehended by the police and eventually Goswami was also arrested for his alleged role in a government land acquisition case. Today, Goswami informed reporters at the court that he had been away from the city for medical treatment.

Advertisement

Goswami stated, “After receiving orders from the chief minister, things in Dabgram Fulbari became tense. I ultimately surrendered to the police. I have high respect for Mamata Banerjee and have followed her example in entering politics. I have faith in both her and Abhishek Banerjee. I am confident that the Siliguri Metropolitan Police will treat me fairly as I am not familiar with the woman who filed a complaint against me.”

In light of two influential TMC members being detained by the police, other party leaders in the Siliguri Jalpaiguri region are attempting to avoid legal consequences for their alleged involvement in a government land acquisition scandal in Dabgram and Gajoldoba regions of Jalpaiguri district.

As a result of efforts by the land and land reforms department to reclaim illegally acquired land in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, both ruling party officials and local businessmen are preparing for potential challenges.

However, public support is behind the chief minister’s strong stance against these individuals, with hopes that a list of leaders involved in land scams will be compiled.

The people are also urging the police to continue taking action against those who have unlawfully taken and sold government land.