10 Assemblies to go for bypolls after MLAs win LS seat

Ten Assembly constituencies in West Bengal will go for by-polls because sitting MLAs in these seats contested Lok Sabha elections.

Ruling Trinamul Congress had fielded MLAs like Jagdish Basunia of Setai in Cooch Behar, Partha Bhowmick, irrigation minister of Naihati in North 24-Parganas, Arup Chakraborty of Taldangra in Bankura, June Maliya of Midnapore and Hazi Nurul Islam of Haroa in LS constituencies, Cooch Behar, Barrackpore, Bankura, Midnapore and Basirhat.

Mr Basunia defeated Nisith Pramanik, former Union minister of home affairs in Narendra Modi cabinet, in Cooch Behar LS constituency while Mr Bhowmick won from Barrackpore against the BJP’s strongman Arjun Singh.

Advertisement

Mr Chakraborty defeated Subhas Sarkar, BJP candidate and former Union minister of state for education, in Bankura parliamentary constituency.

BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul lost to Mrs Maliya in Midnapore LS seat while Mr Islam nominated against BJP’s Rekha Patra in Basirhat won the battle.

The five Trinamul Congress MLAs, who have won in the respective LS constituencies, will have to resign as MLAs after taking oath as MPs.

Manoj Tigga, a BJP MLA of Madarihat won the Alipurduar parliamentary seat on a BJP ticket. He will have to resign as a MLA after taking oath as MP.

On the other hand, three contestants Krishna Kalyani, Biswajit Das and Mukutmani Adhikari had won from Raiganj, Bagda and Ranaghat Assemblies in 2021.

But all three left BJP and also resigned as MLAs to fight in LS polls in Raiganj, Bongaon and Ranaghat with Trinamul Congress tickets.

Bypolls will also be held in Raiganj, Bagda and Ranaghat.

Bypolls will also be held in Maniktala Assembly seat which was lying vacant after the death of Trinamul Congress minister Sadhan Pandey in 2022. A case filed by a BJP candidate who had fought against Pandey in Maniktala in 2021 elections has also been withdrawn by the former.