Automobili Lamborghini and Lady Gaga have joined hands to raise funds for organisations working to help communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, the Lamborghini and American singer have created a music video called, ‘911’. Along with this, the company is also giving an opportunity to all its fans to win the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD that was used in the music video.

The competition closes on December 17 and the lucky winner will be announced in January 2021. Interested people can participate in the competition via Omaze platform, with no purchase or donation necessary.

The funds generated by the sweepstakes will support Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which promotes the wellness of young people.

The campaign will also benefit the organization Together Rising, which works to connect patrons with the resources to support the direct needs of communities across the U.S. with the organizations that are effectively addressing those critical necessities.

The initiative with Lamborghini and Lady Gaga intends to contribute and promote the values of solidarity among individuals, in the awareness that each of us, whatever we have to offer, can make a difference.

In a tweet, Lady Gaga said, “Lamborghini was kind enough to offer to give away the Huracan Evo RWD featured in the ‘911’ short film to support Born This Way Foundation. Funds raised will go to support our mission to build a kinder, braver world.”