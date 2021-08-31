TVS Srichakra forays into Indonesian market with Eurogrip range tyres

The manufacturer of two and three-wheeler tyres, TVS Srichakra, on Tuesday announced its foray into the Indonesian market, with the Eurogrip range of tyres, in its bid to strategically build a strong presence in the Southeast Asian nation.

The first product line to be launched is “Eurogrip Bee City” – a range of two-wheeler tyres completely customized to suit the needs of Indonesian riders’ urban lifestyle and road conditions, the company said in a release.

These tyres are suited for popular scooter and motorbike models in Indonesia and come in five sizes to start with. The range will be available immediately in Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang and Surabaya.

In the second phase, these tyres will be available in seven other cities — Palembang, Medan, Pontianak, Samarinda, Manado, Banjarmasin and Makassar, it stated.

TVS Srichakra is committed to strategically build a strong presence in the attractive Indonesian two-wheeler tyre market, the company said.

“Indonesia will be one of our important international markets going forward and we will invest in terms of infrastructure, sales processes as well as brand,” said Madhavan, EVP for sales and marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd.

Eurogrip Bee City is the first of many products that the company has planned under the “Bee” sub-brand for this market, he said, adding, “we have upcoming products in the Sport and On-Off segments being developed under the same sub-brand”.

These tyres have high-flexibility polymer compounds that provide uniform traction and wear with skid-proofing on wet roads as well as excellent wet and dry grip. The stronger reinforced casing gives high durability and long tyre life, the company said.

They are compatible with a wide range of bike models such as Yamaha Jupiter Z, Suzuki Smash, Honda Beat, among others, it said.

“We are confident that these tyres will delight our Indonesian customers with an effortless riding experience suited for different conditions,” said Sivaramakrishnan V, Chief Technology Officer, TVS Srichakra Ltd.

To start with, customers can choose from a product line consisting of five tyre sizes, three patterns and 13 products and will be offered with a 4-year warranty period, TVS Srichakra said.