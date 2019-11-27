OCCASIONAL NOTE

Students of our advertisement columns will have observed that while the Government of India heaps inquiry on inquiry, the biggest of the Calcutta firms engaged in the coal-field has taken the bull by the horns and acted in anticipation of Mr. Trehearne Rees’ recommendations. Those recommendations read, indeed, very much like a rechauffee of the late Sir William Ironside’s views which are now finding expression in the consolidated Burrakar Company. That concern is on the point of absorbing the whole of the Bird group of collieries, about a dozen in number, as well as the recently inaugurated Sijua Electric Supply Company and the Loyabad Coke Company. Every colliery in the group will be worked by electricity derived from a central plant, and the waste of each will be economically consumed by the Coke and Byproduct Company. Since the Burrakar Company is already a large partowner of the Kumardhubi Company it may be said to manufacture the majority of its own mining requisites. Sir William Ironside’s great ambition was not merely to reduce the cost of coal production to a minimum but ultimately to form a combination strong enough to fight the Railway Board and refuse to supply it with coal at less than economic cost. The development of the great experiment with its application of up-to-date business methods to the problems of the coal-field will be watched with interest.

HIGH COURT JUDGE S DEATH

ALLAHABAD, NOV 26

An inquiry into the death of Mr. Justice Atkinson was held at Sutna on Monday. It was attended by the First Class Magistrate of Banda, the Superintendent of Police, and the General Traffic Manager, Deputy Chief Engineer, District Loco Superintendent of the East Indian Railway. A large number of witnesses were examined from Jubbulpore, Sutna and Gaya. The site of the accident, which is about a mile outside Sutna towards Allahabad, was inspected. The body was found on the west side of the track, with a severe wound at the back of the head which it was believed was caused by contact with some hard substance. The medical evidence showed that death was instantaneous. It was found that Mr. Atkinson met his death by a fall from the train. No reason could be assigned for the fall.

COMMUNICATIONS IN THE PUNJAB

The Punjab Government has for some time had under consideration the question of what railways are required for the development of the province. Owing to the fact that funds are not available in the near future for railway extension, the Lieutenant-Governor has directed investigation of possible development by the introduction of motor lorries or light tramways for the transport of produce and passengers in tracts where such would be of benefit. Enquiries made now show that in the Dera Ghazi Khan district a company has been formed for a service of motor cars and lorries plying between Ghazi Ghat and Dera Ghazi Khan. It is gratifying to note this venture, and it is hoped that this example will be followed in other tracts of the province where it is improbable that railways will be constructed for some time.

GRAVE SITUATION IN ADRIATIC

The situation in the Adriatic, as a result of D’Annunzio’s activities is very grave. The censorship in Rome was lifted for the first time since the Zara raid, yesterday, when a semi-official account of D’Annunzio’s landing was issued. This and a semi-official telegram from Belgrade indicate that D’Annunzio aims at annexing Dalmatia, and attacking Montenegro, while it is hinted in a statement issued in Rome that some of D’Annunzio’s partisans are counting on the support in the interior of Italy, and are planning seditious action in Italy itself. Yogoslavia is now in a white heat of indignation, and a semi-official telegram from Belgrade speaks of “prompt decisions against the Italian rebels.”

BURMA GENERALS

There left by the steamer Chindwin, this afternoon, on long leave prior to retirement, Lieut.-General Keary late in command of the Burma Division and Brigadier-General C.W. Somerset who have just vacated the command of the Rangoon Brigade. General Keary has had a brilliant career in Burma since 1885, and was in China in 1900. He was mentioned in despatches and decorated for his services in many instances. Last year he came to Burma and handled with commendation from the local Government and the Government of India the Kuki rebellion, bringing it to a successfully end. Brigadier-General Somerset had done good service in 1886-89 in Burma, and thereafter seen considerable active service in India, with the expedition against the border tribes, Chitral, Samana and Kurram Valley.