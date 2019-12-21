OCCASIONAL NOTE

Whatever happens to the Peace Treaty in America, or to the world’s opinion of America, it certainly looks for the moment as though President Wilson has managed to put the Republican senatorial leaders in the wrong. It is clear, from the telegrams published today, that Mr. Lodge and his colleagues are less cocksure than they were a few weeks ago, and have got the length of being willing even to accept the hated Treaty, provided as many as possible of their own shibboleths are embodied in it. What has led to this modification of the intransigent attitude they have maintained for the past six months is not specifically told us, but possibly the reason is to be found in the speech of Senator Underwood, who “urged prompt ratification, because the failure to arrive at a settlement was affecting American exports.” This characteristic reasoning, however, does not appear to have made much impression upon the President. Mr. Wilson is shrewd enough to see that the Republicans have overshot the mark and are apprehensive of the responsibilities which they are incurring, not only in the view of the world, which would not, perhaps, affect them so much, but in the eyes of America. And he is evidently determined to press his new found advantage for all it is worth. That is how one reads the statement which has been issued from the White House, to the effect that “President Wilson contemplates no compromise or concession.

PUNJAB UNIVERSITY CONVOCATION

LUCKNOW, DEC 20

At the Convocation of the Punjab University today, degrees of Doctor of Oriental Learning were conferred upon Professor Foucher of the University of Paris and Sir Aurel Stein, of the Archaeological Department honoris causa. After the degrees were conferred on the new graduates Sir Edward Maclagan, Chancellor of the University, addressing the convocation, referred to the report of the Calcutta University Commission and congratulated the University authorities on their foresight and enterprise in introducing the system of honours schools. Sir Edward mentioned two schemes in which the Punjab Government have been able to co-operate with the University in giving a practical turn to teaching, namely the constitution of a Board of Economic Survey and a University Publicity Union.

FLAGS IN RELIGIOUS PROCESSIONS

Justices Abdur Rahim and Spencer, yesterday disposed of the criminal revision petition against the order of the District Magistrate of Bellary, declining to interfere with the order of the Deputy Magistrate in connection with a temple dispute in the town. There were two parties one favouring a white flag and the other a red flag, and urging the use of their respective flags in the temple. The procession of the red flag party, however, hoisted the Union flag. Differences arose, and the Deputy Magistrate, apprehending a breach of the peace, prohibited the use of the Union flag as the Government’s attitude was one of religious neutrality. The red flag party appeared to the District Magistrate who declined to interfere with the Deputy Magistrate’s order. On appeal of the High Court, their lordships held that the magistrate had jurisdiction to pass the order, and dismissed the petition.

JUBBULPORE DURBAR

The Chief Commissioner of the Central Provinces held a divisional durbar at Jubbulpore on Friday afternoon. In addressing the durbar Sir Benjamin Robertson reviewed the history of the division since he was first connected with it in 1896, and spoke of the various measures taken by the Government to counteract the effects of the famines of 1896- 97 and 1899-1900 and to improve the condition of the cultivators. He also referred to the steps taken to suppress dacoities on the Saugor and Damoh borders, and presented to Deputy Superintendent, Muhammad Akram Khan a sword of honour given him by the Maharaja of Bijawar for his work in connection with the suppression of dacoities.

EMPIRE PARLIAMENTARY ASSOCIATION

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Empire Parliamentary Association, Mr. Balfour said he believed that partnership in the great perils, sacrifices and great acts of the heroes would act as a bond of glorious memories between the different parts of the Empire for all time. Mr. Speaker announced that it was hoped to send a delegation of British Members of Parliament to India next winter. Referring to the work of the Devolution Committee, the Speaker said he trusted that before many months he would be able to submit a scheme of devolution which would be the first step towards a Federation of Parliaments of the British Empire, which, however, was still a long way off.