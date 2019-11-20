OCCASIONAL NOTE

Despicable as is the moral and political record of Bulgaria, that country is at least showing a notable example in the direction of expressing practical penitence for her crimes. She has instituted a series of wholesale arrests of those politicians and soldiers who, by their subservience to Germany, led Bulgaria to her ruin. It is a little disappointing to note that as yet only the smaller fry have been laid by the heels, but the extradition of Mr. Radoslavoff, the Premier who was only less guilty – if he was less guilty – than Ferdinand himself, is to be applied for, together with that of “The Fox of the Balkans.” From what one knows of the Bulgarian character one would not readily change places with any of the two hundred unfortunates who have been arrested in Sofia, and the question whether they will ever be brought to a public trial is probably a more open one than that of their ultimate fate. As to the extradition and trial of the ex-Tsar Ferdinand, all the difficulties which have been conjured up in connection with the trial of William Hohenzollern in London pale beside the awkwardness of the position in Sofia should the ex-King be haled thither to suffer his deserts. King Boris has hitherto found it possible to reconcile his filial piety with his duty to the State. Still, Balkan morality undoubtedly takes a good deal of scandalising.

MADRAS LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL

MADRAS, NOV 19

The first meeting of the cold weather session of the Madras Legislative Council was held this morning at the Council Chamber, H.E. Lord Willingdon presiding. There was a good attendance of members. Mr. R.A. Graham and Dewan Bahadur, Swamikannu Pillay were sworn in as new members. After interpellations and an announcement regarding a few legislative measures having received the necessary sanction, the Hon. Mr. A.R. Knapp presented the Select Committee’s report on the Bill to amend the Madras Village Courts Act, 1818, and moved that the same be taken into consideration. Mr. Siva Rao moved that the consideration of the Bill be deferred for the present. The motion being lost, various amendments were proposed by non-official members.

COSSIPORE- CHITPORE MUNICIPALITY

In connection with the coming General Election of Commissioners of the Cossipore-Chitpore Municipality, Babu Haran Chandra Dutta, pleader, filed two applications before Mr. P. Sen, Sudder, Sub-divisional Magistrate, Alipore, against the decision of the Chairman of the said municipality. It is alleged that several applications for enlistments as voters under Rule 5 of the Bengal Municipal Election Rules, were filed after the prescribed period of fifteen days of the publication of the Register of voters, though within the time notified by the Chairman, evidently through a mistake. At the time of the decision of those applications by the Chairman an objection was taken to the entertainment of those applications on the ground of their being “time-barred.” It was also pointed out that the Chairman had no power under the statute to extend the period of limitation, and that the provisions of the Rules should be strictly observed.

LIBRARIES CONFERENCE

At the second day’s sitting of the All-India Libraries Conference a number of resolutions were passed including one urging that every municipal town in India should have a free public library, and urging all Indian municipalities to undertake this work immediately. The conference also considered it desirable that an All-India Library Association be formed, which might affiliate provincial organisations both of British India and Indian States, and publish monthly or quarterly a journal giving from time to time an account of the progress of the various provincial organisations. The conference appealed to the Governments of Native States and British India to make financial contributions towards the maintenance of the association.

CIVIL SERVICE PENSIONS

With the approval of the Secretary of State the Government of India was decided that the Indian Civil Service pension should remain at the present uniform rate of pound 1,000 per annum, but that the four per cent contribution, which is now collected from each officer towards it should, with effect from April 1, 1919, be funded for the benefit of the officer himself. This sum will be returned to officers on retirement, or to their legal representatives in the case of death. The same rate of interest will be allowed as on subscriptions to the General provident Fund. An improvement has also been sanctioned in the rates of invalid annuities.