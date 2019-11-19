OCCASIONAL NOTE

The reply of the Committee of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce to the Government’s question as to the possibility of shortening the hours of work of factory labour in this country is practical and to the point. As the Jute Mills Association put the matter, “it is not tinkering with the hours of labour that is required so much as concerted action to improve the standard of comfort of factory labourers, who are not likely to appreciate greater leisure until they have enjoyed it under more favourable conditions.” At present the ruling motive of Indian labour is to return to the villages from which it came and there resume the identical conditions of life under which, so far as can be ascertained, its ancestors have lived for the past thousand years or more. If those conditions can once be improved – and, better still, if the concepts of a satisfactory existence on which they are based can be improved – there will be plenty of time to discuss further limitations of the hours of work, which are already much shorter than is to the taste of the get-rich-quick ryot. In the raising of the standards of life among the workmen many of the jute mills are playing a most important part. If the process goes on as it has begun there may in time come into existence an organised and self-conscious working class, the shortening of whose hours will be compensated by higher efficiency as at Home.

UNIVERSITY OF MADRAS

The annual convocation of the University of Madras was held this evening at the Senate House, H.E. Lord Willingdon, Chancellor, presiding. The Hon. Mr. Macphail addressing the graduates said that it had become increasingly clear during the past fifty years that political power was of little value save as a means to an end, and that the end is social reform. The war had led to the development, in many cases, of political self-consciousness, and hence to an enormous number of social problems, with which the statesmen of the world were faced. The speaker continuing said: Many of the problems that are agitating the West are only beginning to be felt here. India is finding more and more, in all departments, that in these days it is impossible for any land to remain unaffected by the movements of thought and political and economic conditions in other and even distant lands.

MYSORE MINE FATALITY

Mr. M. Borthwick, timber-miner, and Black Rock Inspector of the Champion Reefs, was going down the Garland shaft yesterday in a skip with some coolies, when the skip struck in the ninth level. It was decided to return to the surface by the ladder and while they were climbing up, at about the fifth level, some rocks fell striking Borthwick. He stepped into the skip-road, by laying hold of the skip rope, but slipped and fell to a depth of 100 feet. He was next seen at the 6th level standing and holding on to the skip rope. He had wounds on the head and complained of pains in the chest. When brought to the surface he was dead. Mr. Borthwick, who was aged 43, leaves a widow and seven children. He was buried this evening with military honours.

THE VICEROY AT LUCKNOW

LUCKNOW, NOV 18

His Honour the Lieutenant-Governor was at home last night, when a brilliant gathering assembled at Government House to meet Their Excellencies the Viceroy and Lady Chelmsford. An informal investiture took place, followed by a dance. The investiture, which, under the orders of His Excellency the Grand Master, was informal, was held in the ball room in the presence of several hundred guests, including the principal civil and military officers, ladies, and prominent Indians. The attendance was swelled by many who are here for the Army Cup Week from all parts of India. The Hon. Maharaja Sir Bhagwiti Prasad Singh Bahadur was invested with the insignia of a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

THE APPOINTMENT OF A GOVERNOR

Mr. G. Stewart drew attention in the House of Commons to the appointment of a senior official of the Home Civil Service to a first class Colonial Governorship. Col. Amery replied that Colonial Governorships had always been open to other services besides the Colonial service, and any attempt to narrow the field of selection was open to serious objection in the interests of the efficiency of the public service. He entirely agreed that there would be many advantages in establishing a system of interchange between the Home and Colonial services, and the possibility of doing so had often been considered, but the difficulties were very great.