OCCASIONAL NOTE

The Punjab inquiry has incidentally afforded an interesting illustration of the effect produced upon the Radical press in England by the unbridled licence permitted to the extremist prints in this country in commenting upon a matter which, as the Dally News admits, is sub judice. Both the journal referred to and the Manchester Guardian, which is usually distinguished by a certain restraint of manner, appear to have made a determined, and not unsuccessful, attempt to outvie the Amrita Bazar Patrika, of Calcutta, and the Independent, of Allahabad, in their comments upon the action taken by General Dyer at Amritsar. The Daily News labels it “frightfulness,” while the Guardian goes still further, and says that “the shooting at Amritsar is as though a madman had been let loose to massacre at large.” Such comments, cabled out to this country as they have been, furnish the climax of the orgy of abuse which has been loose upon all those who were called upon to hold the April disorders in check, and constitute a final comment upon the wisdom displayed by Mr. Montagu in yielding to the clamour of men who stood, in Lord Haig’s phrase, with their backs to the wall. For that matter, they are still in that unenviable position.

BIG MINING DEVELOPMENT SCHEME

RANGOON, DEC 18

A very important step has just been taken affecting the mining industry in India, the announcement having been made that the great mining company, the Burma Corporation, has transferred its entire holding to a new company, which has just been registered in Rangoon under the name of the Burma Corporation Ltd. The London companies, the Burma Corporation and Burma Mines Ltd, are to be wound up, and the great Bawdwin mine is now the property of an Indian domiciled company called the Burma Corporation with its registered office at Merchant Street, Rangoon. The magnitude of the Bawdwin mine is known all over the world. It has an immense body of proved ore, containing lead, zinc, silver and copper of high assay values. Operating on a comparatively small scale during the great war it produced and sold lead and silver during the year 1918 of over pound 1,000,000 sterling in value.

AERIAL POST

BOMBAY, DEC 18

The first aerial postal service in India begins between Bombay and Karachi about the middle of January. It has been brought about by the combined efforts of the Governor of Bombay and the Hon. Mr. Clarke, Director-General of Posts and Telegraphs. The precise date of the commencement is not known. An aeroplane will leave Bombay directly after the arrival of every outward mail steamer. Another will leave Karachi every Saturday morning, in time to catch the home-going mail steamer. The route is to be overland via Nawanagar, provided the Maharajah consents to an aerodrome being established to his capital. The machines used will be de Haviland long distance bombers, and be capable of carrying three passengers and nearly a thousand pounds baggage or mails.

CHAUFFEUR S HEAVY FINE

Before Babu K.K. Roy Chowdhury, Honorary Magistrate of Alipore, Abdul Rahoman, private chauffeur, was charged under section 304A I.P.C., with having rashly and negligently driven his employer’s car at Bengalee Bazar, Matiabruz, thereby causing the death of a Mahomedan lad. Moulvi Golam Ahmed, pleader in opening the case for the Crown stated that the accused on the evening proceeding the Id festival did not sound his horn ran over the boy and killed him on the spot. It was stated that he then continued to drive on till stopped by a constable. The defence was that the accused was driving his car at an ordinary speed and that he was sounding his horn all the time when suddenly the boy came up unnoticed and was run over. The Magistrate after examining the locality, found from the evidence that the accused was guilty, and sentenced him to a fine of Rs 200.

MULTAN MURDER CASE

MULTAN CITY, DEC 18

Judgment has been pronounced by the District and Sessions Judge, Multan, in the case of the alleged murder of Mussamat Allah Wasal, whose dead body was found floating in the Multan inundation canal near the main bridge of the city. Four accused persons were charged under section 302 I.P.C. It is alleged that an accused named Razan took the deceased to the home of Gulam Sarwar where the other accused came, and that Gulam Quadir, with the help of the other accused, cut the throat of deceased and threw the body into the canal. Of the accused Gulam Quadir, Ramgan and Mami have been sentenced to death, subject to the confirmation of the High Court, while Khuda Baz has been acquitted.