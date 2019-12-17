OCCASIONAL NOTE

The striking success of the Peace Exhibition and Mela in Calcutta, as demonstrated by the gigantic crowds which are attending it, and by its prolongation over the coming week end, clinches the utter failure, so far as Calcutta is concerned – and doubtless the same applies to most other centres in India – of the malevolent attempts to procure a boycott of the whole celebration. It is true that, on the first two or three days of the mela, no local Mahomedans were to be seen taking part in it, and a large number of citizens may therefore be said to have been deprived, either voluntarily, or involuntarily – one is strongly tempted to suspect the latter – of the privilege and enjoyment of celebrating the peace in an innocent and appropriate manner, as well as of viewing the proofs of the amazing strides made by Indian commerce and industry during the past five years. While, however, this is greatly to be regretted, it is none the less true that the main purpose of the malevolent spirits who planned the boycott has been completely defeated. Their object was to prevent the public as a whole from taking part in the celebration, or visiting the exhibition. The overwhelming numbers who throng the exhibition grounds day and night have reversed this plan, and have had the unexpected result of effectually boycotting the boycotters.

BOMBAY MILLHANDS

BOMBAY, DEC 16

The Bombay millhands’ first conference was held yesterday, when delegates attended from about 75 mills in the city. Gratitude was expressed to Sir George Lloyd for the recent modification of the Gambling Act abolishing “bucket shops” and for the keen interest evinced in the housing question for the poor classes. Resolutions were passed amongst others urging the reduction of the working day from 12 to 9 hours, increase of the recess from half an hour to one hour, fixing the age limit of child labour at 12 instead of 9, the utilisation of accumulated funds by forfeited and unclaimed wages and fines for the benefit of millhands, the introduction of equitable uniform rates and regulations in all mills, and compulsory primary education for the children of millhands. The conference also urged that free medical aid, housing accommodation should be provided for mill operatives.

THE INFLUENZA

DELHI, DEC 16

There has been a slight increase in the mortality from influenza in some of the districts in the Madras presidency. In Bengal the mortality is diminishing. In the United Provinces the disease is very mild, and there have been practically no deaths. Karachi is the most important place which has been reported freshly infected during the week. In other parts of India there is no indication of the epidemic extending. In the 96 great towns of England and Wales the deaths from influenza during the weeks ending November 1st and November 8th were 71 and 56 respectively. The total mortality during these periods corresponded to an annual death rate of 12.9 and 13.4 per 1,000 of the population. The total number of notifications of acute primary and acute influenza pneumonia in England and Wales for the week ended 11th October was 385.

COCHIN HARBOUR

Replying to public addresses at Irinjalakuda, the Rajah of Cochin referring to the Cochin harbour scheme said: Physical conditions of the projected harbour are such that the work cannot be executed without the fullest cooperation between my government and the British Government. The outlet to the open sea is British territory, but most of the backwater behind it belongs to Cochin. Nature has plainly indicated the spot for one of the finest harbours on the west coast of India, but obviously the making of it is impossible unless both governments can work together in perfect harmony. Continuing, His Highness said that he hoped to see the work started in the very near future. The agreement was yet to receive the approval of the Government of India and he believed there would be no difficulty in the way of their acceptance.

ROUBLE NOTES

DELHI, DEC 16

In connection with the recent ordinance against the rouble note, it should be remembered that the whole trouble has arisen through the unscrupulous manner in which the present rulers of Russia are turning out these notes by the million, without currency backing. From Tashkent alone it is believed that almost four million rouble notes are being issued every day. In Afghanistan a boycott of these worthless pieces of paper has already commenced, and the Government of India’s drastic step will have the effect of protecting the mercantile community of India from a loss which threatens to grow more serious every day. The present trade in these notes is a heritage from the days when the rouble note had a cash backing; now it is merely a scrap of paper.