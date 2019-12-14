OCCASIONAL NOTE

A step from which it may be hoped that some substantial good will result in the advancement of public health work in Bengal was announced by Lord Ronaldshay at the conference of commissioners of divisions, secretaries to Government, and heads of departments at Darjeeling. His Excellency intends to appoint a small committee of sanitary and medical experts and representatives of local self-governing bodies to examine the central organisation of sanitary work in Bengal. The scope of the inquiry was only briefly indicated by Lord Ronaldshay, but he referred to the question of the suitability of the central organisation for initiating measures of sanitary improvement and for co-ordinating the activities of the various agencies employed to carry them out; and it is to this subject, apparently, that the committee will direct its investigation. Bengal owes much to the officials of the sanitary department as it at present exists, but Lord Ronaldshay’s announcement opens out a prospect of more effective service by the central organisation working in co-operation with local authorities throughout the province. Both the Government of India and the Local Governments have made advances, as time and circumstances would permit, in the organisation of sanitary work in India. We may reasonably expect to see more rapid progress now that the handicaps of war time are removed, and such a reorganisation as that adumbrated by Lord Ronaldshay will ensure that Bengal shall not be behindhand. It should give a stimulus to public health work in Bengal from which most valuable results may be expected.

EXHIBITION AT EDEN GARDENS

His Excellency the Governor of Bengal formally opened the Exhibition and Mela held in the Eden Gardens in connection with the Peace Celebrations in Calcutta. The gardens were completely transformed and presented an attractive scene, the beauty of which was considerably, enhanced in the evening when it was lighted up with thousands of multi-coloured electric lights. There were nearly three hundred exhibitors, whose kiesks ran along both sides of the “Ride” from end to end the decorations of these stalls together with the profuse display of bunting all over the gardens had a very pleasant effect. The exhibits comprised not only a varied display of commercial and industrial products, mainly local, but also fancy goods and innumerable other objects of interest. There was a model bungalow which can be erected at very small cost and would make a very desirable residence.

BOMBAY LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL

In yesterday’s session of the Bombay Council the Bill to amend the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, illegalising bucket shops, including betting on horses, was passed into law. An amendment after the first reading to refer the Bill to a select committee being lost, several non-official members urged that the Bill did not go far enough, and that the illegalising of bucket shops would only shift the place of betting and not go a long way in meeting the evil. His Excellency pointed out that it was open to members to bring in private Bills providing drastic measures. The existence of the gambling mania was admitted and every step towards checking it should be welcomed. The Bill to amend the Bombay Police Act, to ensure more effective control of prostitution, etc., was referred to a select committee.

SARAI FOR TRAVELLERS

The need of a sarai for travellers has long been felt in Hyderabad. His Exalted Highness the Nizam’s Government, recognising the need, have decided to give the Peace Memorial the form of a beautiful sarai, to be called the Sulah Sarai, of which the foundation stone was laid this morning by the President of the Council, Sir Syed Ali Imam in the presence of the State officials and non-officials. The cost is likely to exceed two lakhs. The site is a convenient one near the main railway station. Sir Ali Imam, in his speech, pointed out the historic importance of the conclusion of peace after the final discomfiture of Germany’s savage designs. In the afternoon a successful garden party was given by Sir Ali Imam and a purdah party by Lady Imam. The guests numbered over 500, including the President and Lady Fraser.

INDIAN SUGAR COMMITTEE

The Indian Sugar Committee inspected the factory of the Darbhanga Sugar co., Lohat, where Mr. J. Henry, Cane Manager of Darbhanga Sugar Co. Ltd., stated that practically every ryot in the neighbourhood of the factory grew cane, and that he did not consider that any further extension was possible except in certain outlying places. There was no doubt that a very much better return would be obtained if the ryot would keep his land fallow to a greater extent, but he could not afford to do this. The rise in the price of sugar had tempted a number of mahajans to try and start again, and competition this year was likely to be keen.