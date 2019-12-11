OCCASIONAL NOTE

If we are to judge by the most powerful criterion which can be applied to the zeal of the supporters of any movement, the enthusiasm of a good many supporters of the anti-Peace propaganda appears to be at best lukewarm. A contemporary publishes a long telegram from the Secretary of the “Anti-Peace-Celebration Publicity Board” setting forth that “we have distributed lakhs of handbills and about a lakh full-sized posters in the Urdu and in the Hindi.” “Our co-workers,” we further read, “and sympathisers at Karachi, Bombay and Calcutta have translated them in the Sindhi, Gujerati and the Bengali and distributed them broadcast.” Even so, we learn, a delighted public is understudying Oliver Twist, and is eagerly calling out for more. That is the obverse side of the medal. The reverse is seen when the question of monetary support is mooted. “In spite of the appeal issued a week ago,” admits the Secretary, mournfully, “contributions to the AntiPeace-Celebration Publicity Board are coming very slowly.” It appears that at a recent meeting, and as the result of a special appeal on the part of Mahatma Gandhi, a sum of Rs 2,500 was subscribed. “But,” as Dr. Ansari, the President of the Board, pathetically observes in a special appeal he has just issued, “we require twice as much for our purpose.”

THE LATE SIR RATAN TATA

BOMBAY, DEC 10

A public meeting of citizens of Bombay convened by the Sheriff was held at the Town Hall yesterday evening. His Excellency Sir George Lloyd presiding, to place on record the deep sense of loss sustained by the country at the early demise of Sir Ratan Tata. Handsome tributes to the late Sir Ratan were paid by Sir Narayan Chandravarkar, Sir Dinshaw Petit and the Hon. Mr. N.F. Paton in moving and supporting the chief resolution. Sir George Lloyd in a speech said that though not personally acquainted with Sir Ratan Tata, he was there not only as Governor but in an individual capacity to pay a personal tribute. There could not have been a keener nationalist than Sir Ratan, who rightly realised that pride of nationalism and imperialism in a union of nations like the British Empire were compatible.

HOURS OF LABOUR IN INDIAN FACTORIES

BOMBAY, DEC 10

Replying to a circular from the Government calling for a report on the subject of hours of labour in Indian mills, the Bombay Millowners’ Association says that although the majority of members agree that shorter working days have a good effect on the general health of the workmen, and to a certain extent are likely to improve attendance and efficiency, they are of opinion that Indian mills have a poor chance of holding their own in competition with countries like Japan, where the working day averages 22 and half hours with two shifts. They point out that Bombay cannot adopt the two shift system owing to lack of housing accommodation for the extra workers. The Association felt that the reduction recommendable for the Indian mill industry would be a working day of ten hours.

THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA BILL

The Times in the course of a leading article, points out that the essence of the Government of India Bill is that it gives Indians ten years apprenticeship in the art of self-government in provincial administrations, while preserving intact, though subject to increased criticism, the supreme control. There is no doubt that if Indian politicians show a full sense of responsibility if they exercise their new powers wisely and prudently, and if they are able to check the exuberance of extremists in India, they will be encouraged to make a further long advance towards self-government at the end of the decade. The Times points out that the name of Mr. Montagu will be ever associated with the historic measure which is perhaps the greatest example of constructive statesmanship produced in Parliament for many years.

BOMBAY COUNCIL

BOMBAY, DEC 10

Answering a series of questions relating on the disturbances in Ahmedabad, the Government replied that the whole question was the subject matter of inquiry by the Disorders Inquiry Committee and that the Government awaited the results of that inquiry. Replying to a question whether Government were aware of the export of nearly sixty thousand cows from Gujerat by some American companies, the Government stated that certain Brazilian subjects were purchasing cattle in Gujerat for export to Brazil, and that an inquiry would be made as to the nature and extent of the business. Replying to another question, the Government stated that they had removed the ban upon any papers being taken in by registered public libraries.