Three inmates killed in Philippines jail break

Three inmates were killed and one was injured on Sunday in a jail break that saw 14 prisoners escaping from prison in the Philippines, authorities said.



A senior police official said the prisoners escaped in the early hours of Sunday from the jail on the island of Jolo, where several militant groups linked to the Islamic State (IS) operate, reports Efe news.



The three inmates were shot and killed by police who were chasing them, according to the Inquirer daily.



The incident took place after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte visited the island on Saturday.



In January, nearly 160 inmates, including prominent members of the militant group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), escaped from a prison in North Cotabato on the island of Mindanao following an armed attack.