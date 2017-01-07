Fire breaks out in Bangladesh's top medical university

A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangladesh's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital, with no immediate reports of casualties, a media report said.



The fire started around 11.20 am and soon razed the underground of a building in the Cabin Block area of the hospital in Shahbagh, destroying valuable goods and documents, a police officer said on the condition of anonymity, Xinhua news agency reported.



He said several units of firefighters doused the fire at about 12.15 pm and no casualties have so far been reported.



The exact cause of the fire was unknown so far.



BSMMU is the first and only medical university in Bangladesh and considered one of the zenith medical varsities in the South Asia.



Since its inception, the university, with 1500 beds has also been delivering general and specialised clinical service as a tertiary level healthcare centre.