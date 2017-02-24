Dubai Open: Kerber, Wozniacki reach last-4

World No.2 Angelique Kerber of Germany and Danish player Caroline Wozniacki entered Dubai Open semi-finals, defeating their opponents in the quarter-finals.

Kerber, the 2016 champion of the Australian Open and the US Open both, beat 19-year-old Ana Konjuh 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wozniacki also won in two straight sets when she defeated 17-year-old American talent Catherine Bellis 6-3, 6-2.

Kerber will now take on Elina Svitolina on Friday, who overwhelmed Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 while Wozniacki will play Latvian player Anastasija Sevastova, who beat China's Qiang Wang 6-4, 7-5.