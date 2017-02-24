1st Test, Day 2: Australia all out for 260

Australia managed to post just four more runs to their overnight total on the second day of the Pune Test, Mitchel Starc (61) being dismissed on the fifth ball of the first over itself, leaving the visitors with a first-innings total of 260.

Starc began the day on an aggressive note, hitting a four but Ravichandran Ashwin didn't lose heart and finally got the troublesome tail-ender to attempt a slog sweep which went straight to Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket.

A good start to the session for the hosts as Starc had frustrated them towards the end of the day, stretching their first-innings total to a respectable 250 plus.

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4/32 with able support from Ashwin (3/63) and Jadeja 2/74) while Matt Renshaw top-scored for the visitors with a well-composed 68.

India have sent in openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul to start the innings.