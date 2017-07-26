Budget phone: Aqua Power IV in gold and black

Domestic smartphone maker Intex on Wednesday launched its budget phone Aqua Power IV at Rs 5,499 that features a 4,000mAh battery and runs on latest Android Nougat OS.



Intex Aqua Power IV comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM.



"We at Intex work to provide adept and smart products that meet the most essential needs of consumers and Aqua Power IV will provide a seamless experience to the millennial generation," Ishita Bansal, Product Head (Mobiles), Intex Technologies, said in a statement.



The smartphone comes pre-loaded with apps such as "Gaana" and "Xender" and also features a QR Code scanner.



In terms of specifications, the smartphone has a 5MP (AF) rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera with flash apart and 16GB internal memory that can be further expanded up to 128GB.



Aqua Power IV will retail in Gold and Black colour variants.