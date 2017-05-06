Abhinav Bindra launches Rehab Lab

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra inaugurated a state-of-the-art "Rehab Lab" at Fortis Escorts Hospital, here on Saturday.



The "Rehab Lab" would offer comprehensive wellness solutions, catering to people from various walks of life with maximum beneficiaries being a large population suffering for years with arthritic pains, knee and hip ailments, spinal injuries and those who also suffer from sports injuries.



"I am glad to be a part of this initiative as I feel it will boost the development of sports in the country. It would be a comprehensive diagnostic, assessment, training and rehab destination for athletes and general public can be relieved of any discomfort, pain, injury, stiffness or tenderness," Bindra said.



"Catering to larger audience such as geriatric patients, people suffering from abnormally structured bones, bent spines and arthritis, the Rehab lab is indeed the critical need of the hour," he added.