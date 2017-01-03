Sam Hunt is engaged

Singer Sam Hunt has got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler, his representative has confirmed.

"Sam and Hannah are engaged," Hunt's representative told people.com.

No further details are known about when Hunt got engaged, but he released a new personal song called "Drinkin' Too Much" on New Year's Eve, in which he sings about trying to win Fowler back.

In the new tune, Hunt apologised to Fowler for bringing her into the spotlight.

"I'm sorry I named the album Montevallo...I'm sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media... I'm sorry you can't listen to the radio... I know you want your privacy... You've got nothing to say to me...But I wish you'd let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me," he sings.