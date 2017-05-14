Paul McCartney confirms 'Pirates 5' role with character poster

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney has confirmed his role in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales by sharing a character poster on Twitter.

In the poster, the 74-year-old veteran musician is in the full pirate hair and makeup.

“#PiratesLife,” he captioned the photo.

Disney appeared to confirm the news by sharing the rock star's post to the film's official social pages.

McCartney is not the first musician to join the franchise. After years of Johnny Depp telling reporters that he based his characterization of Jack Sparrow partly on Keith Richards, the Rolling Stones guitarist joined the third film, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, as Sparrow's piratical father Captain Teague.