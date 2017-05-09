Justin Bieber thrilled to perform in India

Few more hours and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber would perform for the first time ever in India at DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday, as a part of his Purpose World Tour, and the singer is all excited about it.

The internationally acclaimed musician, who is on world tour to promote his fourth album Purpose performed in Dubai on 6 May and felt ‘incredible’ by the overwhelming response of his huge fan base there.

"Dubai is incredible... India you are next. Amit Bhatia you ready? Purpose Tour Stadiums," the Grammy Award winning singer tweeted early Tuesday.

The 23-year-old star will land in Mumbai in his private jet on Tuesday for his Wednesday’s gig at Patil Stadium, where he will perform before 45,000 people.

Despite pricey tickets, Bieber’s fever has gripped the entire country, as tickets were sold out. The fans, especially, the young generation is still willing to pay more than Rs.5,000 for his show.

The Baby singer’s fourth album Purpose, which is ruling the chart all over the world’ is quite unique and different than his earlier three.