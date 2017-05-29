Get Gorgeous: Beauty queries

In what way can retinol and antioxidant rich foods help the skin? Please name some foods which are beneficial for my skin. - Arpita Saha, Kolkata

These can be found in cheese, milk, fruits and vegetables such as pumpkins, melons, papayas, carrots and spinach. These foods can delay the ageing process because they contain the most usable form of vitamin A.

I am hearing a lot about green tea these days. Apart from boosting immunity and helping to lose weight I heard it's also good for my skin.How do I use it? Please help me with your advice. S K Singh, Jamshedpur

Green tea has been consumed on a regular basis in countries such as China and Japan for hundreds of years and it is said that this is the reason why the women there look young well into old age. But now it has been found that applying it on your skin helps your pores to keep tight and retain moisture. So it has many plus points. Apart from drinking it to keep healthy and well, it is very helpful when used as a beauty product.

I have good amount of hair but want to know what I have to do to make it look more lustrous and better. A DSouza, Kolkata

The first thing you need to do is look after your diet, lifestyle and grooming practices. Hair is a living organ so you must pay attention to your diet. Remember that the food you eat is what feeds the hair follicles and therefore determines the type of hair you have.Your diet should be rich in vitamin C, D, and E and minerals such as calcium, iron and zinc. Drink at least eight to 10 glasses of water a day and use the correct shampoo and conditioner for your hair type. Treat your hair gently and have a hair spa once a month,

Is it true that cooking destroys minerals? Is eating raw foods better for me? Richa M, Kolkata

No this is not true. Cooked or raw foods have about the same amount of minerals like iron and zinc. The only exception is potassium that drains into the cooking liquid and is lost if the liquid is not consumed.

