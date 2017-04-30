New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill scored an unbeaten half-century off 27 balls as Kings XI Punjab routed Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets in an IPL 2017 match at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

Punjab rode on the opening partnership 68 runs between Hashim Amla (16) and Guptill (50) to chase the small tartget of 68 runs in 7.5 overs.

Earlier, KXIP pacer Sandeep Sharma led the bowling attack to help the hosts wrap Daredevils for 67 runs.

Under the captaincy of Karun Nair, Delhi failed miserably and lost seven of their batsmen for a single-digit score.

Sandeep claimed four big wickets in the shape of Sanju Samson (5), Sam Billings (0), Shreyas Iyer (6) and Kagiso Rabada (11).

Axar Patel and Varun Aaron supported Sandeep with claiming two wickets each, while Mohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell took the scalp of Shahbaz Nadeep (0) and Rishabh Pant (3) respectively to join the party.

Delhi are placed last in the points table as they lost six matches out of eight in all.

"That's more like it. The last few games have been frustrating. Nice to put up a performance for the home crowd. The pitch played a lot slower than I thought it would. Expected it not to be different from the other night. It was nice to get through four overs as well," Maxwell said after winning the match.