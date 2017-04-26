IPL 2017: Need to manage bowlers' workload, says MI coach Shane Bond

Former New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond has said it is necessary manage the workload of bowlers considering the tight schedule of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former Kiwi seamer, who was one of the fastest bowlers of his times, gave the example of Sri Lanka's out-of-form pacer Lasith Malinga.

“There is a lot of discussion between myself, (MI coach) Mahela Jayawardane and (team) management about managing him (Malinga) through a tighter schedule (of the) IPL this year,” Bond told PTI here.

“We are aware about all our bowlers and (need) to manage workload, and in particular for the guys (players) who have come back from injury.

“Even though Mali (Malinga) hasn't had the best of times, there were going to be games he was to be pulled out because we wanted to make sure he is fresh and rested,” added the 41- year-old from Christchurch.

An out-of-form Malinga, who has been a champion bowler for Sri Lanka and MI, has been leaking runs this IPL season.

“This is a long tournament and we want guys all fit and fine at the back-end of the tournament. We have got good back-up in Mitch (Mitchell) Johnson and Tim Southee. So that's the challenge for us now, who to play, because we have got a good bowling stock,” said Bond.

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians have so far played eight games at the Wankhede stadium and their bowling attack has been so far impressive.