Delhi Daredevils snapped their five-match losing streak as they beat defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets to stay afloat in the IPL here o Tuesday.

Daredevils batsmen fired in unison as they chased down the target of 186 with five balls to spare at the Feroz Shah Kotla here.

Corey Anderson top-scored with an unbeaten 41 from 24 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes as Daredevils reached 189 for 4 in 19.1 overs.

All other Daredevils batsmen chipped in. Sanju Samson (24), Karun Nair (39), Rishabh Pant (34), Shreyas Iyer (33) and Chris Morris (15 not out) made handy contributions.

For Sunrisers, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for 41 runs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul got a wicket each.

With the win, Daredevils jumped to sixth spot with six points from nine matches while Sunrisers remained at third with 13 points from 11 games.

Earlier, Daredevils managed to choke Sunrisers in the middle overs but Yuvraj Singh's splendid fireworks late in the innings led the defending champions to a challenging 185/3.

Sanju Samson dropped Yuvraj on 29 and the dashing left- hander exploited it to hit his second fifty of the season.

After making 62 against RCB in his first match, he was struggling for runs and he found touch when the team needed.

Yuvraj took some time to settle down on a slow pitch but gradually stroked the ball nicely. His 70 came off 41 balls with 11 fours and a six. He also added 93 runs for the unconquered fourth wicket with Moises Henriques (25 off 18).

In the last three overs Sunrisers collected 52 runs with Kagiso Rabada leaking 39 runs in 18th and 20th overs.