Turkish President Erdogan arrives in India, to hold talks with Modi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived here on Sunday evening on a state visit for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on economic ties and cooperation in the fight against terrorism.



"India welcomes arrival of a special guest. President Erdogan and Mrs Emine Erdogan arrive(d) in Delhi for state visit to India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopla Baglay tweeted.



The visiting guests were received at the Delhi airport by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Vijay Goel.



Erdogan's Sunday-Monday India visit comes at the start of a diplomatic blitz he is embarking on after winning a referendum on April 16 which gave him more executive powers as President.



He will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which will be followed by wreath laying at the Rajghat to pay homage of Mahatma Gandhi.



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will call on him at Hotel Taj Palace, following which he will attend the business event hosted by CII/Ficci/Assocham at Hotel Taj Palace.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Erdogan at Hyderabad House before the Turkish President goes to Jamia Milia Islamia University where he will be conferred an honorary degree. He will depart from India shortly before the midnight on Monday.



Erdogan last visited India in 2008 when he was the Prime Minister.

