South Korea using historical connection with India to woo tourists 

South Korea is attracting Indian tourists with the promise of helping them experience the heritage of the country that shares historical connection with India.

Unraveling the historical connection with India, Korea Tourism Organisation Director, Jong Sool Kwon said princess Suriratna from Ayodhya went to South Korea more than 2,000 years ago and married Korean King Suro and became Queen Heo.

“About 22 per cent Koreans are decedents of Princess from Ayodhya, India. Koreans feel very much connected to Indians,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Kwon said South Korea is fast evolving and is attracting Indians at a large scale. “The education system in Korea is world's second best after Finland,” he claimed.

He outlined the various benefits of experiencing Korea and said Korea has a lot to offer to the people. He explained the theme of Korean tourism, which is ‘Imagine Your Korea.’

In order to bring South Korea closer to the hearts of the youngsters in the tricity, Korea Tourism Organisation is organising a quiz competition for school students and winners would get a free trip to South Korea for six days.

The five per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Korea comes from tourism. "South Korea is the safest country in the World. South Korea is safer than other countries in the world," Kwon said.