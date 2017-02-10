Sasikala seeks TN Governor appointment to prove majority

Appealing to “save the sovereignty of the constitution and democracy”, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Saturday sought an appointment with Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao to parade all the legislators supporting her.

In a letter to Rao, Sasikala said acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has resigned from his post and the same was accepted by the Governor a week ago.



"...taking the urgency of the situation at hand, I would like to seek an appointment with Your Excellency by today with all MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) who extended their support to me regarding further course of action to form the Government," Sasikala told Rao.



"I believe Your Excellency will act immediately to save the Sovereignty of the Constitution, democracy and the interest of the State," the letter notes.

The development comes shortly after two Lok Sabha members extended support to Panneerselvam by joining his camp. Earlier, sitting Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan had joined Panneerselvam camp.



The AIADMK has 37 members in Lok Sabha.



Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for Sasikala to occupy that chair.



Subsequently around five legislators, one sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to Panneerselvam.